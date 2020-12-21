New Muscogee County Municipal Court clerk sworn in

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After 28 years in Office. Muscogee County Municipal Court clerk is retiring.
Vivian Creighton Bishop’s success took the oath of office Monday.
Reginald Thompson was sworn in as the new incoming Muscogee County Municipal Court clerk. Thompson ran unopposed on the November ballot. He said he plans to make sure that the office holds a high standard of professionalism, is user friendly, and give excellent customer service.
Thompson has 30 years of management experience and 10 years with the Columbus Consolidated Government. He takes over the role of municipal court clerk in January 2021.
