Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital employees receive COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Five frontline healthcare workers at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital were among the first healthcare employees in Columbus to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.
“We have been waiting for it for awhile, so hopefully this will mark the end,” said Dr. Gurkeerat Singh MD.
Piedmont is not requiring all employees to take Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine, but those who chose to receive it Monday said it’s the edge they need to continue to fight the pandemic.
“If we can get it down to a dull roar to just flatten the curve, then maybe we can get to some degree of normalcy,” said Asha Patel, RN.
Over the next week, Piedmont plans to administer 115 more vaccines to healthcare workers within the hospital.
Some of the employees who received the first dose Monday said that they wanted to lead by example to calm any fears their fellow coworkers might have about the vaccine.
“I’m in infectious disease, so it’s important for my coworkers that I go first so I can inspire confidence in them,” said Dr. Saeed Baloch, MD.
All five healthcare workers who received the vaccine agreed this is more than just a potential prevention to COVID-19, it’s a dose of hope.
“I’m so hopeful that everyone will get the vaccine and do their part to stop this virus,” said respiratory nurse April Gillies.
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said he is working with local emergency management, the department of public health, and local hospitals like Piedmont to discuss how they plan to distribute the next doses.
“We will hopefully see that mass distribution hopefully by the end of the second quarter,” Henderson said.
