Quiet Start to the Week; Watching Christmas Changes!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather as we start out the week is looking pretty quiet - expect a lot of sunshine through mid-week with highs in the lower 60s. Clouds will increase a bit on Wednesday out ahead of the next storm system, and that will be the major focus of our forecast. Rain coverage will increase late Wednesday and into the day of Christmas Eve. The heaviest rain should be over by mid-afternoon in most spots with things drying out just in time for Santa’s arrival. Santa will be right at home with the weather around here by then as much colder air will be blowing in by Christmas Eve night and during the day on Christmas. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s in spots, easily making it the coldest Christmas in a decade - perhaps since 1998 in many places! We will have plenty of sunshine for Christmas Day and plenty more for the weekend after with things slowly warming up Saturday into Sunday. Expect frigid morning lows for Christmas Day and Saturday, however, with widespread 20s in our forecast. Look for another shot of rain by early next week.