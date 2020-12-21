Thick Fog to Start the Week; Eyeing Christmas Eve Rain

Well, Christmas Day itself looks sunny and dry, so our only hope for a wintry mix or snow flurries would be on Christmas Eve. Unfortunately, this type of atmospheric setup isn’t one that guarantees us a decent chance of seeing snow. It’s not out of the question, but the possibility this far south is very slim; we need perfect timing with the bitterly cold air arriving when there’s still some rain around. As it looks right now, the rain would likely have wrapped up by the time the temperatures drop down enough to support a changeover to snow, but we’ll keep a close eye on it for you. Don’t get your hopes up, but make sure you’re staying updated through the WTVM Weather App! Stranger things have certainly happened in 2020.