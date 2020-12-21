Thick Fog to Start the Week; Eyeing Christmas Eve Rain

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday morning greeting us with some dense fog across the Chattahoochee Valley thanks to the weekend rain, making for a gloomy start to the week; however, the fog will clear out later this morning, and we’ll enjoy some breaks of sunshine with temperatures seasonably back in the mid to upper 50s. Mornings look cooler again through mid-week in the 30s, but highs will hangout near 60 through Wednesday, so just a touch milder than average. The forecast looks dry the next couple of days, but we’re still tracking our next chance of rain on Christmas Eve. Clouds will increase in coverage late Wednesday with showers beginning overnight and heavy rain possible at times Christmas Eve morning. Since this rain is all ahead of a very strong cold front, the question on everyone’s minds: could we see a White Christmas?
Well, Christmas Day itself looks sunny and dry, so our only hope for a wintry mix or snow flurries would be on Christmas Eve. Unfortunately, this type of atmospheric setup isn’t one that guarantees us a decent chance of seeing snow. It’s not out of the question, but the possibility this far south is very slim; we need perfect timing with the bitterly cold air arriving when there’s still some rain around. As it looks right now, the rain would likely have wrapped up by the time the temperatures drop down enough to support a changeover to snow, but we’ll keep a close eye on it for you. Don’t get your hopes up, but make sure you’re staying updated through the WTVM Weather App! Stranger things have certainly happened in 2020.
Regardless of any slim chance of wintry precipitation, the cold front WILL bring in a potent blast of Arctic air, which will put as at or below freezing beginning Christmas morning through the weekend. Highs will struggle to get any warmer than the mid 40s on Friday and hang out near 50 for the weekend. Our next chance of rain looks to arrive early next week, and the weather pattern chilly yet more seasonable by then.
