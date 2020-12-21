Vice President-elect Kamala Harris visits Columbus; campaigns for Warnock and Ossoff

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Vice President-elect Kamala Harris made her first trip to Georgia Monday since the November election to campaign alongside Georgia’s Democratic U.S. Senate candidates in Columbus.
Harris joined Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff at the Bibb Mill Event Center at a drive-up rally, encouraging supporters to vote in the January 5 runoffs early.
Harris canceled an appearance in Gwinnett County Monday due to the vote on the COVID-19 relief package.
“It is so good to be back in Georgia and I am here first and foremost to thank you all on behalf of Joe Biden and myself for doing what you did in November,” said Harris. “Because you did what no one thought could be done. You did what no one thought could be done and you made a statement.”
She also told Columbus supporters that everything that was at stake in November is still at stake leading up to January 5 as Democrats are working to keep up that momentum from the presidential election in Georgia.
The rally brought people from all over the Chattahoochee Valley to Columbus. U.S. Congressman Sanford Bishop and State Representative Calvin Smyre kicked off the event. Among those in attendance were the regional director for Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc.
Muscogee County Democrats Chairwoman Laura Walker said she is excited that Harris chose to come to Columbus instead of Gwinnett County.
“Georgia politics is very Atlanta centric, so they are realizing that places like Columbus, Savannah, Augusta, Albany, and Macon, also have big blocks of voters,” said Walker. “It means to me this is going to be a tight, tight election, and they need to come down and fight for these votes just like everyone in Columbus is already doing.”
Volunteers said it’s about time Columbus is recognized for its efforts. They said they believe Columbus was a key state in turning Georgia blue.
