Winter Warming Drive a success for Weems, Rivera

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This past weekend, Jordan Weems (Oakland Athletics’ organization) and Blake Rivera (San Francisco Giants organization) hosted a Winter Warming Drive at Impact Performance RX.
“It’s awesome to see the support of our community and give back to the less fortunate,” Weems said.
“It means a lot to know that people wanted to come, show up, help out and support us.” Rivera said.
Weems and Rivera are currently preparing for the start of the 2021 MLB season.
