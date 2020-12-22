Amerigroup presents donation to Children’s Miracle Network in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Amerigroup presented Children’s Miracle Network in Columbus a large donation Tuesday.
The money was raised in the Breakfast with Santa and Cookies with Santa events this month.
Families brought their children to meet Santa and to donate to help babies in the NICU at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.
“They raised 3,924 which is incredible,” said Children’s Miracle Network officer Jessie Brown. “Like I said, every dollar goes back to our local kids. We would not be able to provide to the local if it wasn’t for our community.”
More than 200 people attended the events and followed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More money was raised this year than in previous years.
