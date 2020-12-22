Auburn hires Bryan Harsin as next head football coach

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nine days after the program dismissed Gus Malzahn, the Auburn Tigers are hiring Bryan Harsin as head football coach.
Harsin comes from Boise State, where he went 69-19 in seven seasons. Harsin won three Mountain West Titles and consistently had the Broncos inside the AP Top 25.
“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Harsin to the Auburn family. He’s a proven winner whose record speaks for itself. Coach Harsin impressed me with his detailed plan to lead Auburn to consistently compete for championships in the Southeastern Conference. I’m grateful to Gen. Burgess, Quentin Riggins and each member of our advisory committee for their commitment to Auburn during this process. We look forward to welcoming Bryan, Kes and their children to the Plains to introduce them to the Auburn family,” said Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene.
Harsin coached for one season at Arkansas State in 2013.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.