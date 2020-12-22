Auburn hires Bryan Harsin as next head football coach

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Harsin to the Auburn family. He’s a proven winner whose record speaks for itself. Coach Harsin impressed me with his detailed plan to lead Auburn to consistently compete for championships in the Southeastern Conference. I’m grateful to Gen. Burgess, Quentin Riggins and each member of our advisory committee for their commitment to Auburn during this process. We look forward to welcoming Bryan, Kes and their children to the Plains to introduce them to the Auburn family,” said Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene.