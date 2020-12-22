BBB warns of COVID-19 vaccine scams

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the COVID-9 vaccines are being distributed, scammers are trying to take advantage and cash in by selling fake vaccines, or promising they can help jump ahead of the line to receive a dose.
According to the local Better Business Bureau, some people are receiving messages from scammers claiming to be with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. The messages have links that if clicked on, they could release your personal information and passwords, or even upload a virus to your electronic device.
Michelle Mason with the Better Business Bureau said these government organizations will not reach out to you like the scammers are doing.
“We are encouraging people to reach out to your doctors if you have any questions of when you will be able to get it, or if you don’t have a doctor you can reach out to your local health department to see what kind of guidelines are going to occur in your community,” said Mason. “But please do not fall for these emails or texts because they will try to get your money or identification.”
The public is advised to do research about the vaccine and source information from news sources.
