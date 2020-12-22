Columbus Health Department to offer Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine gained approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) days ago.
The West Central Georgia Health Department will be receiving roughly 3,200 doses of the vaccine with plans of administering it as soon as this Thursday, according to Pamela Kirkland Columbus Health Department.
“We will have one location here in Columbus and another location in Americus, Sumter County,” Kirkland said. “So, we are going to try to cover both ends of our district and make sure our healthcare workers are vaccinated.”
As outlined in the Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DHP) COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, Georgia is currently in Phase 1A, which also includes EMS, and other first responders, long-term care facility staff, and residents who will have that opportunity to receive Moderna’s vaccine.
“The initial launch of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was mostly focused on areas in Georgia who had the ability to store them, but our DPHs were not able to under the conditions,” said DHP Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey.. “With Moderna, we can literally cover the state.”
Toomey said that Phase 1A is expected to be completed by the end of January. Then Phase 1B would start and allow essential workers and people over the age of 65 with comorbidities to receive the vaccine.
In the Chattahoochee Valley, any individuals who qualify for Phase 1A and wants to get the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, will have to register through the DPH website linked here.
“We will call them once they register and set up their appointment,” Kirkland said. “They will come in to get their vaccine and then we will have to enter their information into GRITS to track that and make sure that in four weeks, in 28 days, they come back to get that second dose of the Moderna vaccine.”
Scott Hill, the CEO of Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, said they have already planned to allocate half of their doses to the community.
“We have the regional coordinating effort and then the local effort through the piedmont health system,” Hill said. “In both of those, I think we have ordered 5,000 doses each. That is 10,000 doses we hope to administer in this community.”
DHP’s new Vaccine Dashboard says between the two approved COVID-19 vaccines, Georgia will be receiving 200,000 doses.
