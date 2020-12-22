Congressman Sanford Bishop receives Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Among the first to receive a COVID-19 vaccination is a United States is Congressman from the Chattahoochee Valley.
At 73 years old, and with a history of lymph node cancer, U.S. Representative Sanford Bishop is considered at high risk for COVID-19. Friday, he received his first of two Pfizer shots containing the vaccine.
“I am very, very relieved to have gotten that first vaccine,” Bishop said. “And I look forward to getting the second one 21 days later.”
Bishop said this virus has devastated our nation with a disproportionate impact on communities of color, so he wanted to lead by example getting the vaccination.
“I know we have a serious history that makes people very skeptical,” he said. “However, the vaccine in its development was developed by a very diverse group of scientists among whom were black female scientists. I’m satisfied and I trust our scientists. I voluntarily and eagerly took the vaccination and I urge all of my citizens to do that.”
Bishop said the side effects are nothing compared to the horrors that can be caused by the coronavirus.
“I feel fine. Believe it or not, the shot was painless. I didn’t even know I had been stuck by the needle and of course, very few side affects, just a little soreness in the arm,” he said.
Being one of the fortunate few to receive a vaccine shortly after being approved, Bishop said he hopes everyone takes it when they can.
“I encourage everyone who can, to get the vaccination because we need to stop the spread, crush this virus, so we can reclaim our economy,” Bishop said.
