Demolition underway of Chase Homes in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A demolition project is underway for Chase Homes on 2nd Avenue in Columbus.
The affordable housing units are being torn down as part of the housing authority’s strategic plan for redevelopment. I’s the first step of a nearly two-year long project.
“The tentative name is the Mill Village,” said Columbus Housing Authority CEO Lisa Walters. “The architecture will fit in with that part of the mill district and city village. It will have a community garden and be 102 units. It will also have a clinic in the leasing office with MercyMed.”
Construction of a new affordable housing complex is set to begin next spring and is expected to take a year and a half to complete.
