Hiram Police Dept., Columbus Police Dept. searching for missing teen, last seen Sept. 3

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Hiram Police Department has been working with the Columbus Police Department in efforts to locate a missing teenager.
17-year-old Antoinette Liggins was last seen September 3. Initial investigation revealed she was picked up in Paulding County and brought to Columbus. She has had minimal contact with her family since September, only texting them from an app on her phone.
Liggins claims to be working at a restaurant currently, however she may be going by a different name at this time. She is known to have family in the area. According to her family, no one has seen her since her initial disappearance in September.
Liggins is approximately 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Her hair color was black, but she is known to change her color often.
Anyone with information on Liggins should call the Hiram Police Department at 770-943-3087 or the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3449.
