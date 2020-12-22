Last minute Christmas shopping amid the pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The several days leading up to Christmas are usually some of the busiest shopping days of the year.
Like many things this year, the pandemic is impacting how people are doing their Christmas shopping. With just a few days until Christmas, it’s crunch time for shoppers looking for the perfect gifts to place under the tree.
“Picking up stuff for niece, nephew, grandmother. Getting some last minute stuff,” said Logan Jenkins shopping at Columbus Park Crossing Tuesday evening.
This holiday season, online sales have hit a record high with more people staying home.
“Everything’s pretty much been online,” said one shopper.
“This year, a lot more online shopping. A little easier, leisure of home, press buttons, order some stuff, but some of the things I couldn’t find I came out here tonight and grabbed some,” Jenkins said.
The pandemic isn’t stopping some last minute Christmas shoppers from heading to the store to check off their lists.
“It’s been more or less unchanged. I was able to achieve and find all the same items with relative ease,” Jenkins explained.
“There’s a lot of people that are following the rules and wearing their mask, and then there are others that are not abiding by the rules and aren’t staying their six feet. But the people in the stores are enforcing these rules as much as they can,” said shopper Zoey Thomas.
“I believe that we are not really seeing the crowds that we normally see here, and that’s a good thing because everybody’s trying to stay safe,” Wash Williams said.
“Empty. Normally it’s bumper to bumper and people are everywhere,” Adam Haden described about Columbus Park Crossing Tuesday.
“Appreciate the masks. A little longer lines, a little more spaced out,” said Jenkins.
Several shoppers said they’re following safety precautions in stores.
“I work in a hospital, so for me, I try to go as few places as I can and like in this case, I waited until the last minute to go get all my stuff in one day. Using elbows to open doors and sanitize as often as I can,” Jenkins said.
“I’m doing less Christmas shopping this year because I’m a shopaholic and I tend to shop all of December and November. But due to the pandemic, I’m literally taking the precautions,” said Williams.
Williams said after walking in several local stores, Christmas shopping has really been an adjustment this year with the pandemic lasting for most of 2020.
