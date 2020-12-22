Men’s ministry in Columbus providing two weeks of groceries for local families

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The men’s ministry of St. Mary’s Road United Methodist Church in Columbus are giving back in a big way for the Christmas holiday.
The ministry has committed to providing a minimum of two weeks of food to 30 families in need in the community. Tuesday, the men of the church gathered together to pack up the food items.
The next step is getting the food into pantries.
“Well right now, our United Methodist Men’s Ministry decided that this year, they would like to bless families not only with one meal at Thanksgiving or Christmas as we’ve done in the past,” said Rev. Adrianne Burgess. “So, for Thanksgiving they blessed 12 families with a week of groceries and for Christmas, they are blessing 30 families. So today we are packing up those groceries to deliver to those homes this morning.”
The food will be delivered in a bus owned by the church.
