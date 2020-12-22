Mild for Now; Tracking Rain & a Winter Blast for Christmastime

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Now that we have The Great Conjunction behind us, our attention turns to wet weather on Christmas Eve and the Arctic Blast all the way from the North Pole just in time for Christmas Day. Before even touching on that though, the afternoons still look mild through tomorrow with highs comfortably rising into the mid 60s. Despite a chilly start today, more clouds overnight should bring our morning lows up just a touch for Wednesday morning. Clouds will continue to increase throughout the day tomorrow with the possibility of showers beginning overnight into early Thursday morning.
This rain precedes a very strong cold front that will bring us a potent shot of bitter cold Canadian air to the Valley just in time for Santa Claus’ arrival on Christmas Eve night! Prior to temperatures dropping though expect a round of heavy rain and even a few strong storms possible Thursday morning. For now, the severe risk is very low, but we’ll keep an eye on things for you. Temperatures in the 50s Christmas Eve morning will drop into the 40s through the afternoon as the front moves through.
Keep in mind, the possibility of seeing a transition from rain to snow is still extremely low (the farther north you go in Georgia and Alabama, the better your chances). We need the perfect set-up of lingering, available moisture on the back side of the low pressure system coming in coupled with temperatures falling drastically at the same time. As it looks right now, most of the rain could be out of here by the time it gets cold enough to transition to snow. So, for now, we’re leaning more toward the possibility of-- at best-- a few flurries in the northern tier of our area with no accumulation. But, if you really want a chance to see snow, the northeast Georgia mountains may be your best bet. Our concern more than anything will be the possibility of black ice Christmas Eve night into Christmas morning, when temperatures will finally be at freezing. Wind chills well into the 20s (if not teens!) will also be possible Christmas Eve night into Christmas morning.
For Christmas Day into the weekend, plenty of sunshine returns to the forecast. Highs will struggle to get much warmer than the low 40s on Christmas Day with temperatures at or below freezing through Sunday morning. Saturday and Sunday though afternoons should be a bit warmer in the 50s, but still below average for late December. Our next shot of rain looks possible by next Monday, but other than that, dry for the long Christmas weekend.
