Mild for Now; Tracking Rain & a Winter Blast for Christmastime

Keep in mind, the possibility of seeing a transition from rain to snow is still extremely low (the farther north you go in Georgia and Alabama, the better your chances). We need the perfect set-up of lingering, available moisture on the back side of the low pressure system coming in coupled with temperatures falling drastically at the same time. As it looks right now, most of the rain could be out of here by the time it gets cold enough to transition to snow. So, for now, we’re leaning more toward the possibility of-- at best-- a few flurries in the northern tier of our area with no accumulation. But, if you really want a chance to see snow, the northeast Georgia mountains may be your best bet. Our concern more than anything will be the possibility of black ice Christmas Eve night into Christmas morning, when temperatures will finally be at freezing. Wind chills well into the 20s (if not teens!) will also be possible Christmas Eve night into Christmas morning.