National affordable housing accreditation awarded to Housing Authority of Columbus Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Affordable Housing Accreditation Board awarded national affordable housing accreditation to the Housing Authority of Columbus Georgia.
According to the Affordable Housing Accreditation Board, HACG underwent a rigorous review of documentation by peer reviewers that culminated in a virtual site visit in early November 2020, where the organization was evaluated on its conformance with 8 standards and 47 guidelines; each one measuring how effectively the organization’s board, leadership and staff are meeting their mission of providing high quality affordable housing and related services.
“Going through the accreditation process was a very valuable experience,” said Lisa Walters, CEO of HACG. “It required us to examine our organization in extreme detail. The comprehensive examination of operations, policies, procedures, practices, communications, relationships and by-laws uncovered exemplary practices, areas of strength and areas where improvements can be made.”
Accreditation is awarded for a five-year period and can result in improved management of housing, shared best practices around the country, and higher quality of life for residents.
HACG is the eighth affordable housing provider in the nation to receive accreditation, and the fourth Moving to Work agency to receive accreditation.
The Affordable Housing Accreditation Board accepts accreditation registrations online at www.housingaccreditation.org.
