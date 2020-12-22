Paws Humane Society hosts holiday adoption special, waives fees

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s no place like home for the holidays, and Paws Humane could not agree more.
Paws Humane Society is hosting a holiday adoption special.
The “Home for the Holidays Adoption Special” is happening now and will end Dec. 23 at 5:00 p.m. All adoptions are fee waived at Paws during this special. Paws Humane is located at 4900 Milgen Road in Columbus.
“As the saying goes, there’s no place like home for the holidays, and that goes for our furry friends too,” says Courtney Piece, Director of Adoptions and Admissions. “Paws Humane Society believes every companion animal deserves a home for Christmas, but we need the community’s help to ensure a Merry Christmas for both the pets and people of the Chattahoochee Valley.”
Donations are always encouraged to help Paws Humane continue its lifesaving mission.
Masks are required and all adopters must have an approved application.
You can view available adoptable animals here.
