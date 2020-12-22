St. Francis-Emory Healthcare doctor blogs on COVID-19 vaccine experience

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Healthcare workers and first responders in the Chattahoochee Valley are receiving the COCID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Sylvester McRae, a gynecologist in the women’s health wing of St. Francis-Emory Healthcare in Columbus, received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Saturday. Since then, McRae has been keeping a daily log on Facebook, detailing his reactions to the vaccination.
He says other than mild symptoms like soreness and chills associated with any vaccine, he feels fine.
“So far, it’s almost the same as when I’ve received flu shots in the past,” said McRae. “I’ve just had some soreness on my arm at the site of the injection. I have no other issues. I worked a full day the other day after receiving the vaccine. I delivered two babies, and I even got on my exercise bike for two hours last night.”
McRae said he wants people to have a personal account from a healthcare worker in the community like himself, and that’s why he decided to keep a daily log on Facebook.
“The virus continues to kill, especially in the black and brown communities,” said McRae. “So, I’m stepping out to do this so that other people will feel comfortable. And I’ve had folks down from Helen to McRae, Georgia say thank you, because I don’t know the people they have trying to tell me that it’s going to be ok. So, on a personal note, that was important to me to try to disseminate to folks that it’s ok and if I have problems, I will let them know what to expect.
The doctor hopes that the citizens of the Chattahoochee Valley, especially the black and brown communities, can make informed decisions on whether or not they choose to receive the vaccine, once it’s made available in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccination distribution phases to come.
