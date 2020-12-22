Warm Wednesday Ahead; Big Changes For Christmas Eve & Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures will remain warm on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s for the Chattahoochee Valley. Some spots could see 70 degrees as we deal with one more warm day before some changes. Clouds will be increasing through the day on Wednesday ahead of the next storm system that will impact the area on Christmas Eve. Early in the day on Thursday, a line of rain and storms will pass through the area. We can’t rule out some stronger storms along this line, to go along with heavier rain that may total an inch or more in spots. As the rain moves out during the afternoon on Thursday, the sun might even peak through at times; however, much colder air will follow along with very gusty winds picking up into Christmas Day. Highs will likely be in the upper 30s and lower 40s on Christmas - making it possibly the coldest Christmas in more than two decades in some spots. With lows in the 20s early Wednesday morning, we can’t rule out areas of black ice early on Christmas, especially on bridges and overpasses. Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid 20s on Saturday morning (with some potential for teens in the normally colder spots). The sun will be back out as we start the weekend, but we only expect highs in the 40s in most places. We’ll warm up a bit more on Sunday and deal with another shot of rain as we head into the first part of next week on Monday.