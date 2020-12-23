Alabama sees 4,758 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As hospitals across the state begin to receive and give COVID-19 vaccines, cases across Alabama continue to rise.
On Wednesday, Alabama health officials reported 4,758 new COVID-19 cases. This brings the states total number of cases to 334,569.
The state has reported a total of 4,587 deaths from the virus.
Alabama continues to see record high hospitalizations across the state.
As of Wednesday, there are 2,535 patients being treated for COVID-19 in Alabama hospitals. Baptist Health says its hospitals were treating 148 patients with COVID. Baptist Health, which has three hospitals in the metro area, is experiencing its highest census ever and a record number of critical care patients.
Baptist also says it has a high number of employees out with COVID-19, but patient care continues to be the top priority.
“We urge the public to keep our healthcare heroes in mind this Christmas season by having smaller gatherings, practicing social distancing, masking and taking other precautions,” said Tommy McKinnon, vice president of community engagement for Baptist Health, in an email.
As of Tuesday, Jackson Hospital says it has 47 inpatients with the virus.
Alabama is in its second week of administering COVID-19 vaccines. Along with Pfizer, the state also began receiving shipments of the Moderna vaccine this week.
As of Wednesday morning, Alabama providers reported 15,286 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the state, according to Alabama Department of Public Health.
ADPH, the state is in Phase 1a of the rollout process. Only people who are in the “very high-risk category” are eligible right now.
ADPH says there are 300,000 Alabamians that fall under the Phase 1a rollout.
