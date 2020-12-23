Aryan Brotherhood member in Columbus pleads guilty in federal court to stolen gun charge

According to the court, on February 13, the Columbus Police Department assisted the Georgia Department of Community Supervision with an operation targeting known gang members. Agents conducted a legal search of the defendant’s residence, taking Lloyd into custody as he attempted to escape from the rear of the house. Agents found a stolen black Ruger LCP pistol .380 Auto with extended clip, as well as some methamphetamine and cash. Lloyd admitted in a sworn affidavit that he knew the pistol was stolen when it was in his possession.