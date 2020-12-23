Aryan Brotherhood member in Columbus pleads guilty in federal court to stolen gun charge

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A member of the Aryan Brotherhood pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen gun as part of an investigation into gang activity in Columbus.
On Dec. 21, 34-year-old Daniel Lloyd pleaded guilty to one count possession of a stolen firearm in front of U.S. District Judge Clay D. Land. Lloyd is facing a maximum ten years imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
According to the court, on February 13, the Columbus Police Department assisted the Georgia Department of Community Supervision with an operation targeting known gang members. Agents conducted a legal search of the defendant’s residence, taking Lloyd into custody as he attempted to escape from the rear of the house. Agents found a stolen black Ruger LCP pistol .380 Auto with extended clip, as well as some methamphetamine and cash. Lloyd admitted in a sworn affidavit that he knew the pistol was stolen when it was in his possession.
Lloyd is a member of the Aryan Brotherhood with a lengthy criminal past, including convictions in Muscogee County for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine and burglary.
At the time of his arrest, Lloyd was on parole after being convicted and sent to prison for criminal damage in the second degree.
“Criminals found in possession of stolen guns will face federal prison without parole,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Leary. “I want to thank the Columbus Police Department and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision for their efforts to crack down on gang violence in the Columbus community.”
The case was investigated by the Columbus Police Department, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
