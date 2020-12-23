Business owners from Richland, Ga. purchase gift certificates for over 200 families

RICHLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - A family from Richland, Georgia gave back to the community Tuesday.
Two brothers, who are also the owners of Lewis Contracting Services in Atlanta, said they usually support holiday events, but because of COVID-19, they got extra creative.
Charlie Lewis and James Lewis purchased Piggly Wiggly gift certificates for 266 families. Families received vouchers that they can use on any date at the store.
“For us, it’s a humbling experience because we grew up here and you know we had adversity with us growing up in this area,” said Charlie Lewis.
“It’s really going to feel good to give back to the faces you see all the time,” said James Lewis.
The business owners are also part of Stewart Quitman Alumni Committee, which also helped during the event along with law enforcement.
