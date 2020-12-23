Columbus Health Department administers nearly 200 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the pandemic continues, healthcare workers and first responders now have the tool they need to continue to fight on the frontlines.
The Columbus Health Department administered roughly 200 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.
“Very few side effects, it doesn’t hurt that bad, no worse than a flu shot,” said Physician Assistant Mark Mills.
Healthcare workers, EMS and first responders, and long-term care facility staff and residents are finally seeing some light at the end of the tunnel after fighting a global pandemic for nine months. These heroes who have been on the frontlines are having the first chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Columbus.
“Even if it’s just to keep patients out of the hospital to get this vaccine to lessen our strain on the healthcare systems and resources that we have, is going to be a huge deal,” said Dr. Neil Desai.
Since the beginning of March, over 8,000 people in Muscogee County tested positive for COVID-19, and just four shy of 200 lost their lives. According to some healthcare workers, that is another reason why they chose to receive the vaccine.
“It is not about all the people who lived through the disease, it is about those who would have lived and had a Christmas and a new year and seen 2021 but were not able to do that,” said pediatrician Dr. Shilpa Vernekar.
This was the first COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the Columbus Health Department and according to Dr. Beverly Townsend, was a great success.
“We actually had 400 people to register to the vaccine,” Townsend said.
But due to limited availability with shipments from Moderna, only 200 doses were administered.
Still, those who did receive the vaccine said it is a game-changer.
“We are finally turning the corner against this deadly illness,” said Dr. B. Dixit.
“This is the only way we can get back to a normal life,” Lirio Palmos said.
State officials said with more than half a million healthcare workers in Georgia, they estimate it could take until the end of January until they move onto the next phase.
There will be another opportunity for Phase 1A residents to register and receive the vaccination through the Department of Public Health Saturday at the Sumter County Health Department from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.