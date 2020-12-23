Columbus police searching for missing teen, last seen near Engineer Dr.

The Columbus Police Department is searching for missing 14-year-old Princella Burley. (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jessie Gibson | December 23, 2020 at 9:15 AM EST - Updated December 23 at 9:15 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.

14-year-old Princella Burley was last seen Dec. 17 near Engineer Drive at approximately 5:00 p.m.

Burley was last seen wearing a pink jacket, blue jeans, beige or brown boots and a yellow head scarf. She was carrying a beige purse. Her hair was in long black braids.

She may be with one of her friends in the Benning Hills area.

Anyone with information on Burley’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3449.

