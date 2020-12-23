Families surprised with Christmas gifts from Piedmont Physicians Pediatrics

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Staff at Piedmont Physicians Pediatrics at Midtown Columbus surprised five families in need with Christmas gifts.
They held a contest where patient families could write a letter explaining what they needed help with this holiday season.
“It’s a great thing that we all get to do because it’s our chance to give back to the communities,” said Dr. Barbara Brown. “And not only do we work on it, but our children help us too. So, they see us as not only being a care provider in the office, but also serving and giving back to the families in need.”
Staff purchased toys, clothing, and other items with their own money for the patient families who were chosen.
