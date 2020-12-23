Lawsuit filed against Muscogee Co. Board of Elections for challenging residence of over 4,000 voters

Lawsuit filed against Muscogee Co. Board of Elections for challenging residence of over 4,000 voters
Lawsuit filed against Muscogee Co. Board of Elections for challenging residence of over 4,000 voters (Source: WTVM)
By Olivia Gunn | December 23, 2020 at 6:45 PM EST - Updated December 23 at 6:45 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A legal battle is taking place in Muscogee County ahead of two key Senate races.

Attorney for plaintiffs Majority Forward and Gamaliel Turner, Sr. filed a lawsuit Wednesday on their behalf.

The suit calls for emergency action for injunctive and declaratory relief. They’re asking a judge to protect the rights of voters in the January 5 runoff.

This move comes after the Muscogee County Board of Elections said it found probable cause in a GOP challenge questioning the residence of over 4,000 registered voters.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.