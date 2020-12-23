Lawsuit filed against Muscogee Co. Board of Elections for challenging residence of over 4,000 voters

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A legal battle is taking place in Muscogee County ahead of two key Senate races.
Attorney for plaintiffs Majority Forward and Gamaliel Turner, Sr. filed a lawsuit Wednesday on their behalf.
The suit calls for emergency action for injunctive and declaratory relief. They’re asking a judge to protect the rights of voters in the January 5 runoff.
This move comes after the Muscogee County Board of Elections said it found probable cause in a GOP challenge questioning the residence of over 4,000 registered voters.
