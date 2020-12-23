One person dead following single-vehicle crash on Huguley Rd. near Opelika

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident near Opelika early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened near the 200 block of Huguley Road. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene at 4:35 a.m. According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., speeding was a factor in this wreck.
The identity of the driver has not yet been released.
ALEA is investigating the scene.
