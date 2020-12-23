Rain & Storms Return Christmas Eve; Bitter Cold Air Arrives After

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Big changes are ahead in the short-term weather as we deal with increasing clouds tonight and rain returning overnight and on Christmas Eve morning. Expect a good soaking and a few thunderstorms involved with the potential for gusty winds in some of those storms - some spots could get more than an inch of rain. The winds will stay gusty after the rain moves out and as colder, arctic air moves in. Lows Christmas Day morning will be in the 20s for the area with areas of black ice possible on elevated surfaces. Highs Friday will stay in the upper 30s and lower 40s with the ‘feels like’ temperatures below freezing for much of the day. Bitter cold temperatures will stick around early Saturday morning with low to mid 20s in spots (and it wouldn’t be out of the question for some places to get down in the teens). Highs Saturday will be in the 40s, but look for 50s on Sunday - both days with plenty of sunshine. Early next week will feature highs back in the 60s and increasing clouds as a weakening storm system approaches the area. Rain coverage should be very low. The next storm system looks to impact the area by New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. We’ll watch it closely for you!