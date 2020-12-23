Several organizations come together for toy and bike giveaway in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Organizations are continuing to help those in need in the Chattahoochee Valley.
Wednesday in Phenix City, different sponsors and organizers came together for a toy and bike giveaway.
The event was to help those who may be going through tough times, especially how the pandemic is affecting people and their jobs. Elected officials also attended the event to help host, including Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe and State Representative Jeremy Gray.
This was the city’s first time presenting the giveaway.
“We wanted to see children with a smile, and we want the moms to be happy too,” said organizer Mel Long of Mel & Abe Barbershop.
“We know this is unprecedented times with COVID, and so we just wanted to fill the need for families, kids within this community,” said Gray.
“We’re grateful for the community, because they really came out and helped us with the donations for this event,” said organizer Tomi Love.
The event was organized by educators and Mel & Abe Barbershop. Several others were also in attendance, including fraternities, sororities, business owners, and churches.
