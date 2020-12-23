Several organizations team up for food and toy giveaway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several local organizations teamed up Wednesday for a food and toy giveaway for children and families in Columbus.
The Urban League of Greater Columbus and St. Mary’s Road United Methodist Church joined Black Voters Matter to host the event. Families were able to enjoy Christmas lights, receive toys, and also see Santa.
Boxes of groceries, including frozen hens, canned goods, and boxed products were also given out. Susan Cooper, president and CEO of the Columbus Urban League, said they wanted to make sure families are good to go for the holidays.
“We want to make sure the people in our community have what they need when it comes to food to eat for Christmas for the holidays,” said Copper. When it comes to toys, we just want to make sure people in our community have a joist and a happy Christmas.”
Black farmers also gave away fresh collard greens and someone also won a 40-inch TV.
