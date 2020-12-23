Wet Start to Christmas Eve; Cold Blast from the North Pole to Follow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Though Wednesday morning brings us another dose of early winter chill, we thaw out once more this afternoon back into the upper 60s—if not some spots hitting 70! The milder weather will be short-lived though as a strong Arctic cold front sets its sights on the Southeast for Christmas Eve. Prior to the cold blast, a nice soaking of rain will return by tomorrow morning with showers increasing in coverage ahead of the main batch as early as this evening and through the overnight hours.
Expect widespread rain and a few storms in the mix for Christmas Eve morning before tapering off from west to east by the afternoon. Thursday afternoon will still feature some lingering clouds, but despite some possible breaks of sunshine, the air will feel “raw” with temperatures falling to the 40s and blustery winds blowing in behind the cold front. Black ice could develop Christmas Eve night into Christmas morning, so may want to get settled in and off the roads before Santa Claus arrives tomorrow night. The chance for a flurry will still be possible closer to the Atlanta metro, but still a slim possibility for the northern tier of our area.
Make sure you make cold weather preps each night beginning Christmas Eve into the weekend as each morning will bring freezing temperatures with 20s possible Christmas morning through Sunday. And keep in mind, with the blustery conditions, wind chills could easily drop into the teens for Friday morning, too! Past the more active weather on Christmas Eve, plentiful sunshine returns for Christmas into the holiday weekend. Temperatures will struggle to get any warmer than the low to mid 40s on Christmas Day but rebound into the 50s over the weekend. The start of next week looks quiet apart from some more clouds and a stray shower possible on Monday, but our next significant rain chance looks reserved for closer to New Year’s Eve. We’ll keep you posted!
