Wet Start to Christmas Eve; Cold Blast from the North Pole to Follow

Make sure you make cold weather preps each night beginning Christmas Eve into the weekend as each morning will bring freezing temperatures with 20s possible Christmas morning through Sunday. And keep in mind, with the blustery conditions, wind chills could easily drop into the teens for Friday morning, too! Past the more active weather on Christmas Eve, plentiful sunshine returns for Christmas into the holiday weekend. Temperatures will struggle to get any warmer than the low to mid 40s on Christmas Day but rebound into the 50s over the weekend. The start of next week looks quiet apart from some more clouds and a stray shower possible on Monday, but our next significant rain chance looks reserved for closer to New Year’s Eve. We’ll keep you posted!