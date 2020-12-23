Whisperwood Apartment Fire: How you can help

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In what is certainly the truest spirit of the season, WTVM News Leader 9 has been flooded with calls from people looking to help those displaced by a fire at Whisperwood Apartments overnight. Seventeen families or about fifty people have seen their lives turned upside down.
Because it happened during a pandemic and just two days before Christmas, the need is especially urgent.
While management at Whisperwood are helping with new homes and necessities, other agencies have also opened their doors to collect as well. We will update this list as new information becomes available.
-Whisperwood Leasing Office, 6300 Milgen Road
-Crystal Valley Self Storage, 6124 Macon Road
-4.0 Fitness, 4701 Buena Vista Road Suite B
