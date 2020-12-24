Bitter Cold Christmas on Tap

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The rain is in the process of moving out, but there is some mixing of sleet and snow on the back edge of the precipitation as things are moving out. This won’t amount to much, and the bigger story is the switch to much colder weather on the back side of the rain. Look for wind chills in the teens and 20s early tomorrow morning with a mix of clouds and sun through our Christmas Day. Highs will struggle to make it to the 40 degree mark in most spots. We expect bitter cold again early on Saturday morning with lows in the teens and 20s across the area and highs in the 40s by the afternoon. Look for a warming trend for Sunday and the first part of next week with highs climbing back to the mid 60s by Wednesday. Showers will increase late Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday with our next storm system, one that will provide some wet and cool weather for New Year’s Eve, but hopefully lead to a drying trend for the first part of 2021. Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!