Columbus community comes together for Whisperwood Apartments fire relief effort

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fire at the Whisperwood Apartments in Columbus Wednesday morning left 17 families without a home just a few days before Christmas.
Around 50 people have lost everything, according to reports from the complex. However, many people in the community have come to the rescue and made efforts to provide as much support that they can, during this time of need for these families.
“I just want to let them know that I’m sorry that this happened, but I’m extremely grateful that there was no loss of life,” said Angela Houston. “I too have had a fire in my home and I understand the devastation of losing your belongings. However, as long as there was no loss of life, everything else can be replaced.”
Others in the community like Terrence Flowers heard the call and immediately sprung into action. Flowers began by making a post to Facebook asking for the community to drop donations off at his gym, 4.0 Fitness on Buena Vista Road. Within a few hours, the gym was full from front to back with clothing items, toys, toiletries, and other items to be donated to the displaced families.
“We are blessed to have people who have come by and dropped so many things,” said Flowers. “So, at this point right now, we don’t need anymore clothes. We’re asking people to bring gift cards, food cards, toiletries, hygiene items, cleaning stuff, sanitizing stuff. Stuff you sanitize with because you know COVID is out there. So, things like that, that’s what we’re asking for.
Flowers said the outpour of support from the community has been almost overwhelming. So many items are being donated that now they’re asking for volunteers. The gym will be open for the families to come in and take what they need and beginning Saturday, Flowers will allow others in need to come in and take what is left.
Donations are also being collected at the Crystal Valley Storage on Macon Road. They have partnered with the Community Warriors to provide a storage unit that will be used to store donations for the families. The unit will remain open long enough for the needs of those affected to be further assessed.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.