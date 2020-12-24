Columbus family reunited with mother, grandmother for Christmas after pandemic separation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Columbus family says they are getting the best Christmas present they could ever ask for a day early this year after picking up their grandmother from an assisted living facility.
When DeAnne Dansby’s mother became ill in Texas, they decided to move to Columbus to be closer to family. Due to health concerns, the best option was to put Libby Stablum in an assisted living facility. Fast forward nine months later after hardly any visits due to COVID-19, Stablum is finally going home.
“I made that promise to my dad,” Dansby said.
Before Dansby’s father passed away, she and her family made a promise to him to always take care of their mother. As Stablum prepares to go home for good, she’s remembering that promise that her children have now fulfilled.
“I’m sure he is happy that I am out and that,” Stablum said. “DeAnne came and got me. I know he is looking down.”
Dansby, who is an ICU nurse in a local hospital, says she knows from first-hand experience just how much distance the COVID-19 pandemic can put between families.
“She will not be here alone, she will be with me,” Dansby said.
Stablum has not seen any of her grandchildren or distant relatives in months, but Dansby has prepared for a special Christmas Eve Zoom call with family, surprising them with their grandmother’s return home.
“I am going home! I can’t wait to see my little babies. That is what I am really looking forward to because they are going to eat me up,” Stablum said.
“It is my Christmas present,” Dansby said. “It is our Christmas present, just a little early this year.”
