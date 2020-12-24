LaGrange police investigate early morning shooting, woman and dog injured

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section is investigating a shooting that left one person and a dog injured.
On Dec. 24 at approximately 6:50 a.m., LaGrange police responded to the 100 block of McGregor Street in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they located Brittany Hand who was inside the residence suffering from two gunshots to the leg. According to police, there was another person present in the room with Hand who was not injured during the incident.
Officers located a dog in the residence that had also been shot.
Hand and other occupants of the residence stated that they were asleep in bed when multiple gunshots were fired into the residence striking Hand and the dog.
Hand was taken to a hospital in Columbus for treatment. The dog was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment.
If anyone has any information about this incident, contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.
