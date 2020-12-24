LIST: Christmas Eve hours for last minute shoppers and gifts

By Jessie Gibson | December 24, 2020 at 11:41 AM EST - Updated December 24 at 11:41 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s Christmas Eve and we all know what that means... last minute shopping. Don’t worry, we’re right there with you and we’ve got you covered!

We’ve compiled a list of stores with Christmas Eve hours below. Happy shopping and Happy Holidays!

Academy Sports + Outdoors: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Barnes and Noble: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Closes at 5 p.m.

Best Buy: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Blushing Brunette Boutique: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Dear Stella Boutique: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Dinglewood Pharmacy: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Gap Factory: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

JC Penney: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Kohl’s: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Lizard Thicket Boutique: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Lowe’s: Varies by store; closing at 6 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Macy’s: Closes at 10 p.m.

Old Navy: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Posh Peach: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sam’s Club: Closes at 6 p.m.

Sassy and Southern Boutique: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Target: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Uptown Exclusives: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The Home Depot: Varies by store; 6 a.m.- 5 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Walmart: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

