Mercedes Benz, American Heart Association hosting 18th annual heart raffle

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mercedes Benz and the American Heart Association are holding their 18th annual heart raffle.
Two people have the chance to win a Mercedes Benz worth up to $50,000. For those wanting a car that costs more, they will have to pay the difference.
In order to enter the raffle, you can go to the dealership’s website and buy tickets, which are $150. Less than 2,000 tickets will be sold for a good cause.
“Everybody has been affected by heart disease, whether it’s a family or friend,” said Richard Joyner, general manager of Mercedes Benz. “You know everybody has been touched by it. Unfortunately, there’s no finish line just because of COVID or anything else going on. You cannot stop trying to push.”
“The funding that we’re getting and the donations that we get are just so important so that we can continue this work,” said Karen Preston, regional director of the American Heart Association.
This year, the raffle will be live-streamed because of COVID-19.
