Rainy for Christmas Eve, but Mostly Sunny for Christmas Day!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will see a lot of rain around on Christmas Eve throughout the day with a few storms in the mix, and we will see our temperatures dropping throughout the day, too. We hit our high temperature this morning, and we could be in the upper-30s as early as tonight across the Chattahoochee Valley. That being said, we will be seeing much cooler temperatures tomorrow morning to kick off Christmas Day in the upper-20s for most of us. With all the rain we are going to see today, I don’t know that we will be able to dry it all out before tomorrow morning. Our winds will be in the 5-15mph range through tomorrow, so we will dry most of the roads out tonight, but there is the potential for some patchy black ice late tonight into tomorrow morning especially on bridges and overpasses. Christmas Day will be dry with mostly sunny skies but much colder with highs only in the 40s.
For the weekend, we will see a whole lot of sunshine around with highs in the 50s to make for great outdoor weather. Highs climb back into the 60s for the beginning half of the work week before our next rain maker moves through on Wednesday/Thursday of next week. New Year’s Day is looking mostly sunny for now with highs in the mid-50s to kick off 2021 just right.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.