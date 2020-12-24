The Verge Church in Columbus providing shelter, food to the homeless during cold weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A church in Columbus is reaching out to the homeless population to make sure they’re all safe, sound, and warm as cold weather moves into the area.
The Verge Church has a ministry called 28 Below Cold Ministry. They go out into the community and seek out areas where homeless people are known to gather and bring them back to the church to minister to them in several ways.
The ministry at The Verge Church is opening its doors during he Christmas holiday for those who are homeless. Warm shelter, beds, hot food, showers, and open arms will be provided to those who stay at the church. Guests will also receive a traditional Christmas meal and gifts.
Volunteers are needed to help cook meals and serve guests Friday and Saturday.
The Verge Church is located at 7591 River Road.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.