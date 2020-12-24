Veterans deliver fresh-baked cookies to Columbus firefighters as token of appreciation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A group of military veterans are starting a sweet tradition for firefighters.
The people at the American Legion Post 35 on North Lumpkin Road in Columbus spent Thursday delivering fresh baked cookies to fire stations throughout the city.
“Firemen and women are part of the first responding groups and we’re veterans ourselves,” said Farah Dewsbury. “We know what it’s like to be on the frontline of anything happening and we’re so appreciative of their sacrifices, daily sacrifices they have for the community and we’re just wanting to give a little something back.”
This is the second year for the sweet treats and the veterans said they hope to continue making it an annual tradition.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.