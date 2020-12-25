Cold for Christmas and Sunny for the Weekend!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are on tap for the coldest Christmas across the Chattahoochee Valley that we have seen in several years!! For your Christmas Day forecast we will see partly cloudy skies in the morning giving way to sunshine this evening, but our highs will only reach the upper-30s and lower-40s. It will also be windy at times with winds 10-15 mph.
For the weekend we will see a whole lot of sunshine around in the forecast as highs climb back to the upper-40s and mid-50s by Sunday. We kick off the work week in the 60s with sunshine and stay there until midweek when our next rainmaker starts to make its way into the forecast. The rain coverage is highest on New Year’s Eve with about a 60% coverage, but we dry things out just in time for New Year’s Day. For now, it is looking like we will kick off the new year with highs in the 50s and sunny skies!
From all of us at Storm Team 9, we wish you and your family a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.
