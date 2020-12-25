Cold for Christmas and Sunny for the Weekend!

For the weekend we will see a whole lot of sunshine around in the forecast as highs climb back to the upper-40s and mid-50s by Sunday. We kick off the work week in the 60s with sunshine and stay there until midweek when our next rainmaker starts to make its way into the forecast. The rain coverage is highest on New Year’s Eve with about a 60% coverage, but we dry things out just in time for New Year’s Day. For now, it is looking like we will kick off the new year with highs in the 50s and sunny skies!