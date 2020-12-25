Columbus family talks losses in apartment fire days before Christmas

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As many families gathered in their homes and opened gifts this Christmas morning, 17 families in Columbus are just thankful to be alive.
Days after an apartment fire tore through Whisperwood Apartments, one family said they had no idea how to spend the day.
“I mean, I lost everything,” said Octavia Dixon. “I’ve lost the presents, my furniture, mine and my kids clothes, everything, my dogs, everything.”
Dixon is one of 50 or so people who lost everything in a tragic fire just days before Christmas. She and her husband woke up around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“Immediately, I saw out the reflection of my window, the fire, and I knew it was my next door neighbor,” Dixon said.
Dixon said she tried to go bang on her neighbor’s door, but it just got to be too much.
“There was so much smoke and I realized the fire was spreading really fast. So, I just ran back into my apartment and I grabbed my kids and I ran outside,” Dixon said.
When she ran outside, she had no idea it would be the last time seeing her dogs and all of her belongings. Christmas gifts, clothing, furniture, and pets were all consumed by the fire.
“I don’t even know how to begin to describe how it’s going to affect me,” Dixon said.
Dixon said her small family is spending the day at her moms, without any of the gifts she and her husband bought for their two sons.
“Well, Isaiah is a big PJ Mans fan. Jeremiah loves cars and trucks,” Dixon said.
She said as so many people are coming together to help the victims of this fire, she does not want anything. She is only asking for help for her kids.
“I’ve gotten help in so many ways I didn’t think was possible. I didn’t think people cared as much as people have shown me,” Dixon said.
With the holiday now here, and the Dixon family in a temporary unit at Whisperwood, Dixon said one thing is for sure when it comes to her family.
“So, definitely holding them tighter is a must,” Dixon said.
The Dixons are one of 17 families who lost everything this Christmas, you can donate to them at the Whisperwood Apartments leasing office.
