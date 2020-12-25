Columbus fire station celebrates Christmas with lunch and gifts

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many first responders are standing by ready to help on Christmas.
The Columbus Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services Station 6 took time earlier between calls to celebrate the holiday by hosting a Christmas lunch.
The firefighters and EMS are on 24-hour shifts, but all pitched in to make homemade dishes to share.
“Being here we are family. This is our family away from home. We all try to bring in lunch and bring in gifts to swap gifts. We just try to make the best of the day,” said Sgt. Ed Cotton.
“I just look at like today is bigger than me,” said Cadet Jerimiah Garcia. “It is bigger than what I could do if I did have a free day today. I just look at it like it is a bigger picture than myself.”
Firefighters are advising everyone to monitor things like space heater and stove tops to avoid fires.
