Frigid Start to the Weekend After Christmas

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As advertised, Christmas was the coldest in 31 years in the Columbus area with the high only making it to 40 degrees. Lows heading into Saturday morning will be frigid, with most places ranging from 18 to 26. This is the kind of weather where you want to think about protecting your pipes in your home, making sure those that use space heaters are safe, and making sure the pets have a nice warm spot to stay. Going into Saturday afternoon, highs will top out in the 40s, well below average for late December. Sunday will feature another cold start and highs in the 50s. For early next week, the weather will be pretty average. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s for Monday through Wednesday with isolated showers back late on Wednesday. The next storm system we are tracking will impact the area by New Year’s Eve. It will likely bring a good chance of rain and storms to the area, but that rain will likely be moving out by New Year’s Day. Expect a drier and cooler start to 2020 with highs back in the 40s and 50s. Have a great and safe weekend!