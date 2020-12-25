UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A homicide investigation is underway in Phenix City Friday night.
According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, a male in his 30s was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus at 8:30 p.m.
It appears the victim was shot multiple times. His identity has not been released.
The victim’s body will be sent for an autopsy Monday.
