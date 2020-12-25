UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway in Phenix City

UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway in Phenix City
Heavy police presence at KFC restaurant on 13th St. in Phenix City (Source: WTVM)
By Olivia Gunn | December 25, 2020 at 9:35 PM EST - Updated December 25 at 10:39 PM

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A homicide investigation is underway in Phenix City Friday night.

According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, a male in his 30s was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus at 8:30 p.m.

It appears the victim was shot multiple times. His identity has not been released.

The victim’s body will be sent for an autopsy Monday.

Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online as we work to gather more details.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.