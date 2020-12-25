Restaurants open on Christmas in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Holiday time is here in the Chattahoochee Valley.
People far and wide are celebrating and enjoying their families. Some are maintaining their yearly traditions, while others are doing the best they can with what they have.
Some restaurants find themselves playing host to many people on Christmas. With the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, many people are doing their best to stay safe as the year comes to an end. Others, like Stacey Wilkes and her family, are simply maintaining their family traditions. Stacey said every year, her and her family have breakfast together at Denny’s on Christmas morning.
“We’re still kind of doing the same thing as last year I would say, because our Christmas does not have a lot of people that are actually all together,” said Wilkes. “We only have me, my boyfriend and our three kids, and my brother and his wife. And then my boyfriend’s dad.”
While customers enjoy their holiday plans, general managers like Steven Berley said he wants to show his appreciation to his staff.
“Christmas means a whole lot to me and my staff,” said Berley. “We actually brought in pizza for our staff last night and yesterday afternoon. I’m fully staffed today. Christmas to my people is very important, so we staggered their shifts so they could get home to see their families and be with their families as well.”
“It’s important that everyone stays safe while spreading some holiday cheer during this holiday time, even though things might not be exactly how we planned them,” added Denny’s Assistant General Manager Van Davis. “The holiday cheer feels a little different because of COVID-19 and how it’s running. We want to keep everyone as safe as possible and just enjoy each other, as best as we can.”
Many restaurants around the Chattahoochee Valley are opening their doors on Christmas and playing host to people from all walks of life this with the hopes of spreading a little cheer this season.
