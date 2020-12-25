Russell County reports first confirmed COVID-19 case

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County has its first confirmed case of coronavirus.
Officials are not releasing information on where exactly in the county the case is. They said they don’t know if the person was tested in Russell County or if they went to Lee County or Georgia for testing.
Emergency Management Agency Director Bob Franklin said one confirmed case will not shut down the county right now, but he does have advice for the community.
“This disease doesn’t have any legs, it can’t walk, it can’t float through the air,” said Franklin. “The only way it can spreads is from person-to-person contact. We create the legs for it and we carry it to other people. That’s the whole goal behind social distancing. If we can keep six to eight feet away from each other, isolate if we’re not feeling well, that’s how we’re going to stop this disease from spreading.”
Franklin said you don’t know who is carrying the COVID-19 virus because they may not be showing symptoms. So, stay informed and away from others. The county is creating walk-up windows to reduce the number of people coming into county buildings in hopes of preventing further spread of the virus.
