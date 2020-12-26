COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have another cold night ahead of us with lows in the mid-to-upper 20s across the Chattahoochee Valley, so you will want to keep your cold weather preparations in place tonight. Sunday afternoon we see highs in the mid-50s with a whole lot of sunshine around in the forecast to make for a warmer, more pleasant day. We keep things calm through the middle of the work week before our next big rainmaker makes its way to the area on New Year’s Eve. We will see the rain coverage jump to 70% by Thursday with showers and a few storms possible throughout the area as a low pressure system moves through. Once the system moves out, we clear out with just a few lingering clouds for New Year’s Day as we kick off 2021 in the mid-50s.